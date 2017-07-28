Akshay Kumar Reveals How He Was Molested As A Child!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar revealed why he is keen for his latest cause- Human Trafficking.

The actor was at an international conference when he shared his own story as an example. Akshay Kumar told his story of how he was molested when he was younger. The actor was touched inappropriately by a liftman and he spoke up about it.

”Let me share my own experience with you all here. When I was a very young kid, a lift-man once touched me inappropriately…”

Fortunately the actor Akshay Kumar had a good relationship with his parents and told them what had happened immediately who took action.

”Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident. Later, the same person was caught in another case and was found to be a habitual offender…”

The actor encourages children to speak up when something unusual happens with them. He tells that parents and children must have a good bonding, talk to each other and share things. This is way offenders can be caught sooner.

”…Parents and children must have a free interaction so that such offenders are identified immediately…”

The actor is also busy promoting his next film ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’ around the city and was seen talking about the issue.

Akshay Kumar is worried about the increasing sexual offenses in the country and is has publicly showed his support for the cause. He has showed great courage sharing his personal story on a public platform and has set a great example for others to speak up.

