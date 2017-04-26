Is Akshay Kumar’s Crack Shelved? Here’s The Truth

Director Neeraj Pandey cleared the air on Akshay Kumar’s Crack.

Remember Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared posters of his upcoming films on Independence day of the coming up years? A part of this announcement was Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Crack’. The film was supposed to release on Independence Day 2017. The actor also shared a poster of the movie, featuring a pair of spectacles with one of its glasses cracked.

But nothing has been reported since and seemingly the movie has hit a roadblock. And there were several rumours of the film being postponed. But finally, has it been shelved?

While Akshay Kumar had tried clearing the rumours on social media saying that Crack will happen but the constant buzz around the movie states otherwise.

Now, the director Neeraj Pandey himself has spoken about the project. At the trailer launch event of the upcoming flick Naam Shabana, which is a spin off from Pandey’s much appreciated Baby, the director cleared the air, “We are working on the script of Crack right now. Once the script is ready we will begin (the shoot).”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now that the script is still not in place, it is sure that the movie is not releasing this year. So will the movie finally go on floors this year? Neeraj says, “I won’t say anything till the script is locked.”

Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey have had three successful collaborations so far —Special 26, Baby and Rustom.

The film was to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s untitled film directed Imtiaz Ali, but from the looks of it, SRK will have a solo release.

Watch Video Akshay Kumar Ready To Give Away His National Award