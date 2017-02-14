Photos: Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Celebrate Valentines Day At The Orphanage

To promote their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, lead stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are everywhere!

Right from social media to fests, shows and events – they don’t miss a single chance to dance, sing and have fun with their fans.

After cute love-filled valentine posts for each other and a cozy photo shoot, they are now at the St. Catherine orphanage in Andheri, Mumbai.

They entered with a bouquet of balloons in their hands and contagious smiles on their faces.

The onscreen lovers share love with the children and play with them. They also seem to enjoying some kind of an act the kids lovingly put up for them. Holding hands and sharing laughter were just a few among the other fun activities.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Varun amuses the kids with his stunts while Alia hits the dance floor.

It was a casual affair with Alia looking pretty in pink, and Varun hunk as ever.

Of course they engaged in photographs and selfies and seemed to have an absolute blast!

Alia also posted a semi-twirling Instagram video of herself with the balloons she got for the kids but the happiness on her face is what really catches attention.

Valentine’s fun ❤️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:48am PST

What a thoughtful gesture to celebrate love in all its forms. The versatility of love is exactly what director Shashank Khaitan wants to show to the world on March 10, 2017 which is the scheduled date of the film release.

Also Watch: Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt’s Reaction On Going On A Double Date!