Anurag Basu Reacts To Rishi Kapoor Blaming Him For The Failure Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos!

Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu reacts to Rishi Kapoor calling him ‘irresponsible’ director.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is known for his outspoken nature, recently, slammed director Anurag Basu for the failure of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos. Rishi Kapoor criticized Anurag Basu for the box office failure of Jagga Jasoos and also called him ‘irresponsible’. He also slammed Basu for having the final product ready only a day prior to its release on 14 July. After all these, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly upset with his father’s rant against Basu. Ranbir shares a very close friendship with Anurag Basu and this entire controversy by Rishi Kapoor has left him upset.

However, Anurag Basu has now reacted to Rishi Kapoor’s comment but his reaction is not something that we expected. Anurag Basu has still maintained a dignified silence. Talking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, ”I want to avoid making any comments against a senior who also happens to be my friend’s dad.”

The same report also quoted a source from the film’s cast saying why Rishi picked on Anurag when he is down and out. ”We knew it was coming. Rishi Kapoor had been ranting against Anurag to anyone who was remotely connected with Jagga Jasoos. He had even threatened to beat up Anurag if he ever showed his face to him. He thinks today Anurag is an ‘irresponsible director’. I am sure he would have seemed like a responsible director had Jagga Jasoos been a hit,” the source quoted as saying.

The source continues. ”As far as Anurag not showing his film to Rishi Kapoor is concerned Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not show a frame of Ranbir’s debut film Saawariya to him or anyone else. Recently, Rishi was venting against Shakun Batra for his working style in Kapoor & Sons. But the minute the audience accepted the film Rishi changed his tune. Sadly, Rishi has also brought in Ekta Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Govinda to argue his case against Anurag.”

