Anushka Sharma As A Gujarati Sejal Is Winning Hearts!

For the first time, Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a Gujarati girl in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The mini trails have already showcased her inner Gujarati to the audiences and the newly launched trailer of the film further has the audience rooting for Anushka as Sejal.

Anushka aka Sejal is seen as an independent, outspoken and free spirited girl. The actress is seen effortlessly conversing in a Gujarati accent, leaving the audience charmed.

While the mini trails of Jab Harry met Sejal introduced the audience to Anushka as Sejal, the trailer further adds to the layers of Sejal’s character.

Anushka is seen as a strong headed, independent girl on a solo European trip. The trailer features the young actress bashing miscreants, dancing her heart out and giving a glimpse of her philosophical side.

In order to get into the skin of Sejal’s character, Anushka observed and imbibed the mannerisms and accent from her makeup artist who is a Gujarati. In order to further perfect her portrayal, Anushka also underwent coaching from a diction trainer.

Speaking about the process of preparation of Sejal’s character, Anushka said, “I learned the Gujarati diction from Dimple, my coach. We used to write down the words in the way it is pronounced and once you are familiar with those words, it’s easier to talk in that accent and style.”

The exceptionally talented actress Anushka Sharma has been creating waves, quite literally as Sejal in Jab Harry met Sejal.

Anushka Sharma is garnering accolades from across quarters for her portrayal of a Gujarati girl.

Jab Harry met Sejal will have Anushka romancing Shah Rukh Khan in the duo’s first collaboration with film maker Imtiaz Ali.

The film’s mini trails, songs, and trailer that have been launched implementing innovative marketing strategies are all receiving tremendous response from across quarters.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.

