Anushka Sharma Speaks Up On Stereotyping Gujaratis In Jab Harry Met Sejal

Anushka Sharma feels that sexism is very much prevalent in the Bollywood industry!

The Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of those who has always been very frank and outspoken about her thoughts. These days, she has been promoting her film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. In one such media interaction when the actress was asked upon the reason why has a heavy Gujarati accent in the film and also that she is stereotyping Gujaratis, she had a very on-point reply.

She said, “Can you say that no Gujarati speaks like that? See, we expect a representation that we have made in our head about it but that is not how it works. This is not to someone’s liking no? If you can tell me for a fact that no Gujarati speaks this way I would accept ki chalo theek hai.”

She added on saying, “”In fact, I had asked Imtiaz the same thing and he had said that he has met girls who speak this way and that is what he found charming about them. Also, the way Sejal speaks, it is because of the limited experience she has had in life. She is someone who has gone to a Gujarati medium school and has been only amongst her cousins and family. She lives in a very constrained environment.”

Anushka also feels that sexism is there in the Hindi film industry and there’s still a long time for equality to be established between the male and female actors.

When she was asked by Pinkvilla if the things have changed now, she replies by saying, ”Earlier when I spoke about that, I was not talking just about me but in general. Has it changed completely? No, it hasn’t. But are we moving positively towards that change? I think yes. But I think you can’t hold the industry for it only because I think it also has to do with people.”

She also says, “When you do female centric films, why don’t they open to the same box office numbers as against male centric films? This is such a deep rooted thing, so many years we have not really expected much from our female actors. So it will take time for us to get there. We are all pioneer of this change. May be we won’t be able to see the real benefits of this change completely. But at least we are doing something that will help the process.”

She is going to be seen in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release on August 4, 2017.