Arjun Kapoor Is Back With A Massy Number With 'Hawa Hawa'!

Arjun Kapoor’s songs have always been loved by the audiences.

The talented actor is known for his massy numbers. He has delivered blockbuster hits like ‘Chokra Jawan’ and ‘Tune Mari Entry’ and this time he is back with ‘Hawa Hawa’ from Mubarakan.

Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan has broken all the records already. The peppy number crossed 3 Mn views in less than 24 hours, the song has crossed more than 13 million views on Youtube. The song has garnered 1.1 Million views on Facebook and still counting.

In 2012, with the entry of Arjun in Bollywood, he presented us his energetic performance in ‘Chokra Jawan’ from ‘Ishaqzaade’. The song is still a top selection for everyone till now.

Then came ‘Tune Mari Entry’ from ‘Gunday’ another hit and massy number from Arjun Kapoor.

Now with Hawa Hawa breaking records, it seems like Arjun has presented us with another hit number again to groove all year long.

The hit song is choreographed by Bosco- Caesar giving us the hook-steps to groove on.

Hawa Hawa has been sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar.

Mubarakan is all set to represent the perfect Punjabi family setting and has generated immense buzz amongst the audience’s.

The film’s trailer and all the songs have been loved by one and all and have started rooting for the film.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

