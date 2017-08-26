Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra’s Awkward Moment At Ambani’s Ganpati Bash

Things got real awkward at the Ambani Ganpati Celebrations when Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came for the party.

Like every year, Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani brought Lord Ganesha’s idol to their house in Antila. Many celebrities graced the occasion making it a star studded event. From Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor to Vidya Balan, Asha Bhonsle and Salman Khan, most of the Bollywood celebrities came to pay a visit to the Ambani’s residence.

The media missed seeing the three Khans catching up but did see a sweet reunion between Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan at the party.

But with so many exes and former flings at one party, we wonder what else could go wrong.

Things almost got a bit awkward when co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan were present for the same event at the same time.

Priyanka Chopra who has just returned from the states after shooting for her Hollywood cameo came for the celebrations as well. The actress was dressed in a pale pink floor length anarkali. She completed the look with a bright red lipstick and minimal makeup and long dangler earrings.

According to a source of PinkVilla.com claims that only some minutes after her arrival at the party, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making a getaway from the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan gracefully left the moment rumored fling actress Priyanka Chopra walked in for the party. Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his all white kurta pajama outfit with shoes and an off-white scarf around his neck.

Even earlier for Ritesh Sidhwani’s birthday bash, Priyanka Chopra had partied with other Bollywood celebrities and while Shah Rukh Khan was in the city, he missed the party.

We wonder what is making these two co-stars and friends suddenly act weird and aloof.

