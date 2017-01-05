AWWW! Trishala Dutt Shares A Cute Picture With Daddy Sanjay Dutt!

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay’s daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. Trishala is a successful entrepreneur based out of New York. She is the founder of DreamTresses Hair Extensions and seldom writes fashion and lifestyle blogs.

Sanjay and Trishala share a deep relationship and she fondly calls him ‘Duke’. The father-daughter duo always make sure to share amazing memories and pictures on social media.

She posted a photo on her Instagram account today with her daddy to express her love for him. She captioned the picture as,

my papa dukes ? I love you @dutt1 ❤️

Isn’t that adorable?

