Baadshaho Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn And Emraan Hashmi’s Bada*s Roles Make The Film Look Promising

The trailer of Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi starrer Baadshaho is out and looks convincing!

The upcoming film Baadshaho is a multi-starrer whose teaser and songs have already been loved by the audience. Especially the song Rashke Qamar starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana Dcruz has been appreciated a lot.

The film has created quite a buzz amongst the audience. Now the trailer of the film is out. And we must say that it makes the film look promising. Especially the bada*s characters of Ajay and Emraan look very convincing with their power-packed dialogues.

The trailer of the film is filled with action, powerful dialogues, romance and much more to make it look like a perfectly entertaining one.

Baadshaho’s trailer end with Emraan’s dialogue, “Ye jo samay hai na wo sabki leta hai. Samay samay par, sahi samay par, sahi tarah se leta hai.”

The film is said to be inspired by a true incident – a raid on a Royal family of Rajasthan, which had an acrimonious relationship with the political leadership during the Emergency of 1975.

Ajay and Ileana play a love interest to one another and, passionate scenes between the two in the trailer are too hot to handle. But that’s not all. Emraan Hashmi will be seen in some bold scenes with Sunny Leone also who plays a short role in the film.

Baadshaho features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 1, 2017.