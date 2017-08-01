Baahubali Actress Slaps A Pervert Co-Star For Misbehaving With Her

The international actress Scarlett Wilson has taken a stand against perverts on the sets of her upcoming film

Scarlett Wilson, an English actress was last seen in Baahubali: The Beginning. She is also a model. The international actress had a song in the movie called Manohari. As we all know the Baahubali series had done very well all around the world for its story and effects. She was also seen in the R Rajkumar dancing to ‘Kaddu Katega’ and the famous song ‘Nagin’ from Bajate Raho.

Scarlett Wilson is now working in the industry on her next film. It is titled ‘Hansa- Ek Sanyog.’ The brunette was on sets when the incident occurred.

News Nation reported that the actress slapped co-star Umakant Rai for touching her inappropriately. He was making crude gestures at her and then tried to touché her hair. Scarlett got angry at his actions and slapped Umakant Rai. She then walked off sets fuming.

Those present on the sets agreed that this had really happened and that Scarlett had walked out of the sets in anger. The crewmembers also claimed that they threw Umakant out when they saw what had happened.

The film’s producer Suresh Sharma assured that the matter was sent to the Film Federation Of India. Until Umakant Rai doesn’t apologize for his actions, he could loose his acting license.

We don’t know if the movie is still on and whether Scarlett will be back to the shoot. On the good side Scarlett has stood up to harassment and shown courage by taking action. Three cheers for Scarlett Wilson for setting an example for young girls everywhere!

#jeans!!! Hitting the sets of raftaars new music video ! Releasing soon #bombaydreams #musicvideo #hair #gold #mumbai #actress #music #instagram #instagrammer A post shared by Scarlett Mellish Wilson (@scarlettwilsonofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

