Bareilly Ki Barfi Celeb Review: Bollywood Reacts To Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon Starrer Film

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has received thumbs up from B-town celebs.

Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is all set to release tomorrow at the Box Office. The film, which is backed by powerful content, has received a positive response from the audience for its trailer. However, there is hardly any hype around the movie. Even the promotions have been low-key, which might affect the first day business of the film. But then again, the film will be dependent only on positive word of mouth.

While you are waiting to catch the film tomorrow, here’s the first review by the B-town celebs. Makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, Varun Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others.

In case, if you are planning to watch the film, check out what industry has to say about the film that is releasing tomorrow at the Box Office.

Kriti Sanon’s alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who watched the film last night at the special screening, couldn’t stop praising for the actress and other stars of the film.

Here’s what he tweeted:

#BareillykiBarfi is such a pure &a complete entertainer.@kritisanon is brilliant & it's her best performance , @ayushmannk is honest (1/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017

and @RajkummarRao ,take a bow man !! You fly 🙂 I wish #bareilykibarfi team all the luck and congratulations once again !! (2/2) — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) August 17, 2017

Also, check what other celebrities have to say about the film:

#BareillyKiBarfi is warm,funny and delightful…the performances are superb!! ! Dialogues have many laugh out loud crackling moments! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 16, 2017

Just saw #BareillyKiBarfi such a lovely film ! @kritisanon you were so good @RajkummarRao what timing my friend ! @ayushmannk bhai superb — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 16, 2017

this one is sweeter than any barfi u ve ever had #BareillyKiBarfi is the sweetest film @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon u guys re fab! — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 16, 2017

The story of ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is said to be inspired from a French novel titled ‘Ingredients of Love’. Writer Nitesh Tiwari has adapted the book into the script and has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. The film’s story is a slice of life, quirky ride of unexpectedness. The story revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) who works at the electricity board and is a casual smoker, watches English movies and loves breakdance. Ayushmann Khurrana is a printing press owner whereas Rajkummar Rao is a novel writer.

