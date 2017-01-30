BJP Leader Announces Rs 10K As Reward For Slapping Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Padmavati With A Shoe!

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was recently slapped and assaulted in Jaipur on the sets of his upcoming film, Padmavati. This came as a shock to the whole industry. B-town celebrities Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and others took to twitter to pour their support for the director.

As per reports, a local organization called Karni Sena created a certain protest on the sets of the film. This was done in Jaigarh fort by destroying the cameras and the shooting equipment. The protesters raised slogans against the makers of the film. They even went on to abuse the crew members on the sets.

The reason that was given by the protesters was on distorting history. And wrongly telling the tale of the Rajput queen Padmini. While the shooting of the film is still on, the protesters created a ruckus. They harmed a person for something that is yet to release.

Reportedly, BJP leader Akhilesh Khandelwal, who is the chairman of a civic body in Madhya Pradesh, has announced a reward of Rs 10,000. It is for per hit with a shoe for anyone who assaults filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is for distorting history in his upcoming film Padmavati.

Taking to a journalist, he also said that he has no regret announcing the reward to get the director slapped. “They [such film personalities] are trying to distort our history to show us in poor light in public. We can no longer remain silent. We consider it our responsibility to rein in such forces”, Akhilesh Khandelwal said on Facebook.

After the incident, the producers of the film had made it clear that no such sequence was going to be a part of the film. Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is stalled.

