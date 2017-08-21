Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Continues Solid Run In Its Second Weekend

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar witnesses amazing second weekend at the Box Office.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is doing wonders with each passing day at the box office. The film goes strong even in its second weekend. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is yet another film to enter the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Despite the release of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Hollywood horror film Annabelle: Creation, Akshay Kumar starrer has continued its solid run. The film witnessed a good drop on Friday but second-weekend figure turned out to be surprising.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Anupam Kher has collected Rs 18.75 crore (187.5 million) net approx. in the second weekend. This takes the total business of the film to Rs 112.75 crore (1.12 billion) net approx. The film has become the highest Akshay Kumar grosser in Delhi / UP as it over takes Airlift’s business there. The week is predicted to end between Rs 135-140 crore net approx. and it would be literally a saver to the sinking ship of the industry at the Box Office.

Day wise collection breakdown of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 11.50 crore (115 million) net approx.

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 17 crore (170 million) net approx.

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 21.25 crore (212.5 million) net approx.

Day 4, Monday: Rs 12 crore (120 million) net approx.

Day 5, Tuesday: Rs 19.50 crore (195 million) net approx.

Day 6, Wednesday: Rs 6.50 crore (65 million) net approx.

Day 7, Thursday: Rs 6 crore (60 million) net approx.

Second Weekend: Rs 18.75 crore (187.5 million)

Total: Rs 112. 75 crore (1.12 billion) net approx.

The story of the film goes like how Keshav meets Jaya outside a train’s toilet. It was love at first sight for Keshav, played by Akshay Kumar. From then on Keshav first stalks her and then wins her over with a declaration of his actual progressive attitude. The well educated, independent spirited Jaya is impressed and they decide to con his father into accepting their match. In all this Jaya is unaware that Keshav’s home does not have a toilet. Having always had a toilet in her home, Jaya refuses to join the ‘lota party’ of local women who venture into the fields in the darkness to relieve themselves.

Akshay then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

