Box Office: Akshay Kumar Starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha First Day Opening

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has entered its first day at the Box Office.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, finally released today at the Box Office. The first half of the year has been the worst phase for Bollywood. The industry has not delivered a single blockbuster. Even Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal could not manage to save the sinking ship. Now there are lots of expectations from Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which deals with the problem of open defecation in rural areas of the country.

Toliet: Ek Prem Katha has taken a fair opening of around 20-25% in the morning shows. The film has taken a better start than Akshay’s last film Jolly LLB 2 in Gujarat and Rajasthan. With no larger than life action scenes or over hyped music, this kind of start was expected as the film will be driving only on the powerful content.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also has the advantage of the Independence Day holiday, which falls on Tuesday. Though that’s not exactly a festive holiday weekend. Also, unlike Khans, moreover over the first-day business, Akshay’s films look at overall collections.

The first weekend is expected to be good but the same trend is expected further on the weekdays as well. By the end of the weekend, it would be decent if the film touches Rs 50 crore mark.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a story about a woman (Bhumi), who leaves her husband (Akshay) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that their house doesn’t have a toilet. He then desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India. The satirical comedy film is also said to be a part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

