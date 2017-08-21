Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi Vs Annabelle: Creation Vs Partition First Weekend Business!

Annabelle: Creation is leading in a big way at the Box Office, Bareilly Ki Barfi holds decent figures in its first weekend.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, Annabelle: Creation and Partition: 1947 released on Friday, August 18. Huma Qureshi’s Partition:1947 tells us the untold story behind Partition while Bareilly Ki Barfi is a light hearted romantic comedy, Annabelle: Creation is a popular franchise horror. Three films of three completely different genres have hit the big screens after Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Prem Katha.

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao collected Rs 2.25 crore net approx. on day one. The film showed a decent growth over the weekend and the total three days business ends up giving respectable figures.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has collected Rs 3.75 crore (37.5 million) net approx. on Saturday and Rs 5 crore (50 million) net approx. on Sunday. The total business of the film stands at Rs 11 crore (110 million) net approx, which is pretty good for a film that was not much in the hype. Now it remains to see how well the film turns out in the coming days.

Hollywood horror film Annabelle Creation has overtaken Bollywood release Bareilly Ki Barfi with a good margin. The popular Conjuring franchise film has seen a worldwide release before it hit theatres in India yesterday. With the Conjuring franchise being very popular in India, the film has done a huge business.

The film had a good weekend as it has collected Rs 19 crore (190 million) net over its weekend and around Rs 22 crore(220 million) net in its extended weekend.

Annabelle 2 Creation is said to be the prequel of the Hollywood’s horror movie Annabelle that was released in the year 2014. Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Partition: 1947 has gone invisible, despite being a critically acclaimed film.