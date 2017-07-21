Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Starrer Jagga Jasoos First Week Business!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos is falling low with each passing day at the Box Office.

After Salman Khan’s Tubelight disappointed, the audience had high expectations from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos that released last week. However, the film has turned out to be average. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. Thankfully, Jagga Jasoos started on a positive note but eventually fell low at the Box Office over weekdays. After an amazing weekend, Jagga Jasoos failed to draw the audience to the theatres.

Jagga Jasoos has done a business of Rs 43.75 crore net approx (437.5 million) in its first week, which is quite low. Considering the hype the film created, the collections of the film are low and eventually, prove that audience reviews decide the fate of the film. The Overseas business over the first week is a little under $2 million.

Day wise collection breakdown, the film earned Rs 8.25 crore net approx (82.5 Million) on the first day, further showing its growth on the first weekend. The musical adventure collected Rs 11 crore net approx (110 Million) on Saturday and Rs 12.50 crore net approx (125 Million) on Sunday. The film earned approximately Rs 3.75 crore net (37.5 Million) on its first Monday with Tuesday being low as Rs 3.75 crore (32.5 Million) net approx.

All eyes are now on how the second week of the film turns up as this week, two Bollywood films- Lipstick Under My Burkha Munna Michael have hit the theatres. Besides, Hollywood film Dunkirk is also receiving a huge response.

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu, and produced by Basu and Ranbir Kapoor. It tells the story of a teenage detective, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who is in search of his missing father.

