Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Second Friday Business!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight completed its first week at the Box Office and is underperforming with each passing day.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is not just known for breaking records of other films, but the superstar is also known for breaking his own records at the box office. However, this year’s Eid release Tubelight has underperformed. Surprisingly, Kabir Khan’s directorial Tubelight, which sees Salman Khan playing a role of innocent man, could not live up to audience expectations. The film was expected to make earth shattering records at the box office but has underperformed.

After its first-week run, Tubelight has dropped badly on second Friday. The film has collected Rs 2 crore net approx on day eight, taking the total collection to Rs 105 crore. The film might end up becoming the second highest grosser of the first half after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one (Friday) and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2 (Saturday). However, the total weekend business turned up well, eventually. The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three (Sunday), Rs 18.50 crore net approx on day four (Monday) and did a business of Rs 11.75 crore (117.5 million) net approx on day five (Tuesday). Tubelight had witnessed major 50% of drop on its firstWednesday, which is not usual with Salman Khan starrer. The film had collected Rs 5.75 crore (57.5 million) net approx on Wednesday.

Tubelight had witnessed another drop on its first Thursday and has earned Rs 4.25 crore (42.5 million) net approx. The film has done a total business of Rs 103 crore (1.03 billion) net approx in its first week, which was very much disappointing.