Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight Witnesses 50% Drop On First Wednesday!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight crashes badly on its first Wednesday at the Box Office.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s recently released film Tubelight has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, the results of the same can be seen at the Box Office business. Kabir Khan directorial Tubelight started with a business below the expectation but eventually, had shown a pick on its first weekend. The film then continued with the same trend on its first Monday, which was a big holiday of Eid. Unfortunately, the same could not be witnessed on its first Tuesday. Now the Wednesday collections are quite shocking.

Tubelight has witnessed major 50% of drop on its first Wednesday, which is not usual with Salman Khan starrer. The film has collected Rs 5.75 crore (57.5 million) net approx on Wednesday, taking its total six days collection to Rs 98.75 crore (987.5 million) net approx. With this major drop, even Thursday might witness a dull business at the Box Office.

Tubelight collected Rs 20.75 crore net approx on day one (Friday) and Rs 19.75 crore (197.5 million) net approx on day 2 (Saturday). However, the total weekend business turned up well, eventually. The film did a business of Rs 22.25 crore (222.5 million) net approx on day three (Sunday), Rs 18.50 crore net approx on day four (Monday) and did a business of Rs 11.75 crore (117.5 million) net approx on day five (Tuesday).

The week might close to around Rs 106-107 crore net, which is obviously not good. Well, if the content of the film had done exceptionally well, the collections could have been on a different level altogether.

