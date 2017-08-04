Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal First Day Opening

Could Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal save the sinking ship of the year at the Box Office?

Finally, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited film Jab Harry Met Sejal releases today at the Box Office. The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal left no stone unturned for the promotions of the film, which only created hype among the audience. The film is making a lot of buzz since its announcement and is continuing even on the day of release.

From the mini trails to songs and trailer, each and everything has been well said and written about the film. However, the initial reviews from the Far East have not been encouraging while Indian audiences are having mixed reactions towards the film.

The question of the moment is Jab Harry Met Sejal will manage to shatter Box Office record or will it be another average performer at the Box Office? Well, Well, Jab Harry Met Sejal has opened on a good start between 35-40% occupancy rate in the morning shows. This is quite a good start considering the back to back debacle of films at the Box Office from past few months. The occupancy is expected to grow futher in the evening and night shows.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will have to depend heavily on positive word of mouth from the audience as well as from the critics. The first half of the year for Bollywood has been depressing with no major hits except Baahubali 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Even Salman Khan starrer Tubelight failed to live up to audience expectations. Now it remains to see if SRK can translate its star power to respectable Box Office collections on the first day of release of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is an Indian romantic comedy starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around the two and their adventures across Europe to find Sejal’s (Anushka Sharma) engagement ring.

A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry (SRK) understand love and relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security, and solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of these, there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and much more.

