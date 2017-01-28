Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Vs Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil Day 3 Business!

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil are currently battling it out at the Box Office. Both the films have been generating immense buzz ever since its release and are receiving good response from the audience as well as from critics. Shahrukh Khan‘s Raees is witnessing an exceptional run at the Box office while Hrithik’s Kaabil is maintaining a steady pace.

After a good start, Raees went over to shatter previous Box office records and turned the highest Republic day grosser with Rs 26.30 crore. Rahul Dholakia directorial witnessed a drop in collection of around 50% and has collected Rs 13 crore on its third day. Raees is now crossing the 60 crore mark in merely 3 days of release. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs 59.50 crore nett approx. Though Raees witnessed a small drop on day 3, it is expected to pick up again over the weekend. It is important for the film to show good growth over the next two days for a successful run at the Box Office.

On the other hand, Kaabil showed a good jump of around 90% on day 2 but flattered on day 3 at the Box Office. Kaabil collected Rs 15.50 crore (155 million) nett approx on day 2 and Rs 7.50 crore nett approx on day 3, taking the total collection to Rs 31 crore nett approx. The next few days of the film will decide the fate of the film.

