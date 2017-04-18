Celebrities In All Praises For Sachin Tendulkar’s Sachin: A Billion Dreams

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The trailer of Sachin Tendulkar’s much-awaited biographical film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ has caught the attention of various celebs.

Sachin recently unveiled the trailer and celebs are in all praises and anticipation.

The soon-to-be-released film traces the journey of Sachin Tendulkar who lorded the pitch over his brilliant 24-year international career and represented the hopes and aspirations of millions of people across the country.

Various celebrities took to social media pouring in their reactions.

Ranveer Sigh shares, Whatta playa! Whatta trailer! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gTeE6pa4Kg … @sachin_rt Proud of You, Rava! @ravi0404 #SachinABillionDreams

Atul Kasbekar shares, A peek into the life of The #Master The #Legend The #ProudIndian I’ve seen it, an absolute must watch

Farhan Akhtar shares, It’s amazing how @sachin_rt has touched all our lives in some way. can’t wait to see this. #SachinTrailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gTeE6pa4Kg …

Riteish Deshmukh shares, Sachin.. Sachin.. simply incredible… Am one of the Billion dreams. Can’t wait. @sachin_rt

Sonam Kapoor shares, Epic!!! @sachin_rt !!

Abhishek Bachchan shares, Book the date! #SachinTrailer

God is coming to a cinema near you!! @sachin_rt

The trailer garnered a humongous response, leaving everyone present overwhelmed and anticipating the release of the movie.

Luminaries present, Director James Erskine, Producer Mr. Ravi Bhagchandka and Mr. Shrikant Bhasi ( CEO, Carnival Pictures ) and Sachin Tendulkar himself, gave the audience a sneak peak into the movie.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Shrikant Bhasi, helmed by James Erskine, ‘Sachin A Billion Dreams’ is all set to release on 26th May 2017.