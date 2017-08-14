This Bollywood Actress To Join Salman Khan In Race 3?

After many rumors this young Bollywood actress will be joining Salman Khan once again in the thriller ‘Race 3’

The much awaited ‘Race 3’ starring Salman Khan is on the lookout for actresses for his film. The ‘Race’ series is an action thriller which has two parts already. ‘Race’ starred Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna. The sequel had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the villain roles while Jacqueline Fernandez joined the series as well. Both films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

After much discussion, the female lead for the third action thriller has been finalized. A source claimed that there are three female leads in the movie and Daisy Shah is chosen as one of them.

Daisy Shah joined the industry long ago as an assistant choreographer for Ganesh Acharya. She was last seen in ‘Hate Story 3’ in 2015. Daisy Shah will be seen in the new film ‘RamRatan. The first look was recently revealed. It has been directed by Govind Sakariya. The actress will be paired with debut actor Rishi Bhutani.

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah has previously worked with Salman Khan in ‘Jai Ho’.The actress is thrilled with the offer. This will be her second movie with the ‘Dabaang’ star.

The two other heroines are yet to be revealed although the source claimed that there is an A-list actress in the movie as well. One of the other names suggested was Sonakshi Sinha. Salman Khan has worked on hit movies like ‘Dabaang’ and ‘Dabaang 2’ with the actress and has always considered her as a good friend.

There were some rumours of TV actress Mouni Roy to be cast in the movie as well. But she is busy with her debut Bollywood movie ‘Gold’ with Akshay Kumar. Salman Khan was highly impressed with her work and might even add her in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 this season.

‘Race 3’ will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and will soon start production.

