Dangal Has NOT Crossed 2000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Aamir Khan’s Spokesperson Clarifies!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s Dangal is unstoppable in China. The film is earning in a massive way with each passing day ever since its release this month. Aamir Khan’s Dangal is on an unthinkable run at the Box Office in China while the worldwide collections are on another level now.

The film, which released on April 5th in China across 9000 screens is soaring high at the Box Office. In about a week’s time, Dangal had collected around Rs 300 crore nett approx. at China Box Office. With China release, the worldwide collections of the film have gone to another level.

Contrary to rumours of Aamir Khan starer Dangal having crossed the 2000 cr mark worldwide, Spokesperson clarifies that the film is yet to reach the milestone.

Dangal released in China and created history with its record-shattering run at the box office. The film has emerged to be Bollywood’s Biggest blockbuster.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A spokesperson says, “We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crs worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal’s official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 crs.”

“We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward to the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience.”, added the Spokesperson.

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released on 23 December and is a biopic on the life of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita, who he trains to be world-class wrestlers. The film stars Aamir Khan along with Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Watch Video Aamir Khan REACTS On The Success Of Dangal In China