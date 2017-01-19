Deepika Padukone: In My Head, I Live With Vin Diesel And We’ve Amazing Babies

No, it’s not with her alleged boyfriend, Ranveer Singh as predicted by her ex Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan that Deepika Padukone will have amazing babies with Ranveer. Deepika has a different answer to that.

Deepika kicked started her promotion of her Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and for that she is appearing on the world famous chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres show. This morning we saw the pictures shared by DP and her team announcing her big debut on the show. She wore a white ensemble and she was looking ravishing.

During her appearance on the show, Deepika revealed that she has a big crush on her Hollywood co-star, Vin Diesel.

On being asked about the secret behind the sizzling chemistry with her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star, it was revealed what the Bollywood diva said in a statement of excerpts from the chat, issued by channel Romedy Now.

When Ellen DeGeneres said, “There is a romance going on, that’s what you would get from that as well… Look at that face! Does that mean there is?” Deepika responded: “Well, there is no smoke without fire!”

“But, it’s all in my head! So yeah, I mean in my head I think, like yeah, we are together and we have this amazing chemistry, and we live together and we have these amazing babies! But it’s all in my head.”

They shot for the episode on Tuesday which is going to air on January 18, days before the film’s international release, in the US. Indian audience can watch it on January 19.