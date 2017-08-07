Director Aanand L Rai Finally Breaks Silence On His Alleged Fight With Kangana Ranaut!

There were many reports of a tiff between Tanu Weds Manu Returns director-actress duo, Aanand L Rai and Kangana Ranaut.

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut does not have a warm relationship with everyone in the industry. All of us are aware about her and the controversies that keep cropping up around her. B-town celebs like Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar are not in good terms with the actress for the reasons that we all know.

And now there were several reports doing the rounds of media about her having a tiff with ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ director Aanand L Rai.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Rai has rubbished all such reports. He said, “Kangana and I are still good friends who care for and call on each other. But we’ll wait till we find a happy, meaningful space to work together.”

Explaining what has changed in between the two, he said, “During Tanu Weds Manu Returns, she was a better actor and I guess I was a different director too. I don’t know if it was she or me who got more complicated, but the synergy was different. I won’t say there were conflicts but she understood life differently from me. We made a good film and have never said we won’t work together again. But there needs to be a little gap before we feel we have something to say together.”

Is the third installment of ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise on the cards? Talking about the same he said that four years down the line, if he feels the need again, there will be a ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’. But for now, it’s not on his radar.

Aanand L Rai is currently working with Shah Rukh Khan in his next untitled film. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is going to be seen in the film ‘Simran’, releasing this September.

Watch Video : Hrithik Roshan’s Unbelievable REACTION To Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Controversy