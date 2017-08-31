Director Neeraj Vora Shows Signs Of Improvement From Coma After 10 Months

Film director Neeraj Vora is in a comatose stage from the past 10 months under Firoz Nadiadwala’s care

Actor and film director Neeraj Vora has been in a coma for the past 10 months. The actor is known for his roles in movies like ‘Rangeela’ and ‘Welcome Back’.

Neeraj has been in a comatose stage from the past 10 months but is luckily showing signs of improvement.

Recently it was reported that Neeraj Vora was admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He suffered a massive heart attack and brain stroke in October last year while on a business trip in the capital.

Neeraj Vora, unfortunately, slipped into a coma and has been asleep for the past 10 months.

But close friend Firoz Nadiadwala has taken the director-actor Neeraj Vora into his care. Neeraj now lives with Nadiadwala in his Juhu house.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the villa has been equipped with everything from a 24 hour nurse to a ward boy and a cook. A physiotherapist, neurosurgeon, acupuncture therapist and general physician visit Neeraj Vora every week to check up on him

Firoz Nadiadwala had revealed that Neeraj was responding well to the treatments and is slowly recovering. “Over the last five months, his condition has improved slightly, he can blink to communicate and is in a semi-conscious state. He’s been responding to audio therapy, particularly when we play his father’s (Pandit Vinayak Rai Nanalal Vora) music.

He also added that the director is out of danger for now, “He has yet to recover his speech but there are no infections or bed sores and the doctors have assured us that his life is out of danger.”

Neeraj Vora has acted in many films such as ‘Company’, ‘Pukar’, ‘Satya’, ‘Baadshah’ and ‘Mann’. He has written scripts for superhit films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Akele Hum Akele Tum’ and ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke’. Neeraj has also directed the sequel comedy film ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ and Kamal Hassan’s iconic ‘Chachi 420’.

