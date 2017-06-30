Distributors of Salman Khan’s Tubelight In Tears Due To Loss, Here’s What They Do Next!

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight distributors face huge loss, here’s what they are up to now.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s films that have released on Eid, have always been unbeatable with a bumper opening at the Box Office. However, this time the situation is quite different. Salman’s recently released film Tubelight has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as from the critics. In fact, the Kabir Khan directorial also witnessed below the expectation opening at the Box Office on day one. It’s almost five days since release and the film is still struggling to touch 100 crore mark. One was expecting the film to break Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s record. However, that could not happen.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

According to the trade buzz, the single screens have suffered huge losses due to less response for the film. Reportedly, two cinemas in the Ferozabad and in Uttar Pradesh that ran Salman Khan’s Tubelight, have suffered a loss amount close to Rs 9.11 lakhs.

Reportedly, another cinema in UP has lost all the money that they had earned during Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. The buzz also suggests that many distributors are in tears and have reached Mumbai in hope of meeting Salman Khan and request him for getting the refund for their losses.

Now it remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this and reportedly, Salman is not bound by any contract to refund money to Tubelight distributors. It would be a very special gesture by the actor if he agrees to return their losses.

Directed and written by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, This historical war drama, which sees Salman Khan playing an innocent boy, also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Sohail Khan and the late Om Puri among others. The film released on June 23.

Watch Video Salman Khan, Shah Rukh With AbRam Celebrate Eid With Fans