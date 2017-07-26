Does Gauri Khan Feel Insecure Seeing Shah Rukh Khan Romancing Other Woman On-Screen?

Shah Rukh Khan was at the song launch of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

After ‘Raees’, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is next going to be seen in the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Starring Anushka Sharma opposite SRK, the movie is bringing back their pair after ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

The actor was at the song launch of the new track ‘Hawayein’ of his film. The song is another soothing soft romantic melody by the famous singer Arijit Singh. And it sees a sizzling chemistry between SRK and Anushka.

At the event, the actor was asked upon if his wife Gauri Khan is ever insecure about him romancing his ladies on-screen. To this, he replied by saying, “After seeing me throw a woman in Baazigar, she never asked me anything.” Along with this, he added on saying that it was just a joke and should not be taken seriously.

He was also asked if he is a romantic husband in real life. SRK, on this, said, “I am shy to talk about this but I am a good company, I can make you smile, laugh, listen to what you say.”

The songs of the film like ‘Radha’, ‘Beech Beech Mein’, ‘Safar’ and ‘Butterfly’ have been praised immensely by the audience. The music album of the film has already become a hit. And adding to the list is the new song ‘Hawayein’.

After ‘Radha’ was launched amidst the ‘Sejals’ of Ahmedabad, ‘Beech Beech mein’ was launched club crawling in Mumbai, ‘Butterfly’ was launched in the Punjabi frolic, the latest song ‘Hawayein’ has been launched at a Sundowner party in Mumbai.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4th, 2017.