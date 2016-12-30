Don’t Miss: This Never Seen Before Promotional Strategy Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees!

One of the most eagerly awaited films Raees of 2017 has injected sharp anticipation amongst audiences with the content of the film that has been released.

The teaser followed by trailer and now followed by the track Laila Main Laila has indeed created hysteria. News is even before the film hit the screens, there are several Raees who are doing the rounds at the multiplexes!

Several ushers and members of Inox Multiplexes have dressed up exactly in the same attire as that of Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. As part of marketing strategy, all the Ushers have donned pathani’s with the distinct looking specs as donned by SRK in the film along with mojris, its indeed a sight to witness as one feels Raees all around!!

It strongly feels that SRK who climaxes the trailer sayin “Aa Raha Hoon Main” feels that the aura of the actor has already arrived in the theaters! Audiences who have been visiting the multiplexes have found the sight very amusing and an interesting one.

SRK‘s look in the film has created a phenomenal response across and has become an instant hit with all the fans and the audiences.

Helmed by National Award winning director Rahul Dholakia, Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment Present an Excel Entertainment Production.

