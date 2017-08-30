The Drama Company’s Sugandha Mishra To Play Sunil Grover’s This Role From TKSS

Comedian actress Sugandha Mishra has joined the comedy show The Drama Company hosted by Krushna Abhishek

The all-time favorite comedienne Sugandha Mishra recently joined the new comedy show The Drama Company. The comedy show is hosted by Krushna Abhishek who is another successful comedian from the industry. Sugandha Mishra is currently on the show and appears in comedy skits regularly.

Earlier, Sugandha was part of the rival comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) hosted by Kapil Sharma himself. She acted as the teacher ‘Vidyavati’ on the show. But after the fallout between the two main leads Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, she joined Krushna Abhishek’s comedy show.

Now it looks like the actress cum singer will be reprising an older role from her acts in The Kapil Sharma Show on her new show.

Sugandha is known for her role as Dr. Mashoor Gulati, but that is not the role she will be taking up!

Surprisingly, Sugandha Mishra shared her a snap of herself all dressed in her role. She will be taking on the role of Sunil Grover’s ‘Pidhu’ on the Drama Company show! She shared a picture of herself on Instagram along with other pictures from the sets of the show

Sugandha captioned the picture writing, “#pidhupaji this weekend on @sonytvofficial #TDC.

Some more members of The Drama Company can also be seen posing along with her in the set of pics Sugandha Mishra posted. We wonder what Sunil Grover will react to this act!