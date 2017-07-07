For Me, Every Day Is A Mubarakan Moment: Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is known to have a larger than life persona. The actor would be seen playing the role of a witty and charming bachelor in the comedy film which revolves around the big fat Punjabi wedding. He possesses the happy vibe that he spreads to others.

Anil Kapoor who would be seen as a turban-clad Kartar Singh in his upcoming venture Mubarakan, revelas that he celebrates every moment of his life and lives it to the fullest.

Anil Kapoor celebrates every second of his life. The actor, when quizzed about his Mubarakan moment, said, “For me, every day is a Mubarakan moment, every time, every breath. With every breath I feel Mubarakan, I’ve got to breathe.”

The ever handsome and energetic Anil Kapoor would be seen spreading laughter in the upcoming film Mubarakan.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor would be seen teaming up for the fifth time after delivering massive hits like No Entry, Welcome and Welcome Back.

Mubarakan will bring to celluloid the real life chacha-bhatija of Bollywood for the first time.

The comedy flick will feature Arjun Kapoor in a double role with two distinctive looks. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the film has got the audience hooked and the songs of the film are churning the excitement all the more.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.

Watch Video : Dont Miss Arjun Kapoor And Anil Kapoor’s Funny And Crazy Interview Ever