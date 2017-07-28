Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Intense Training For Thugs Of Hindostan

Fatima Sana Shaikh who recently wrapped the first shoot schedule of Thugs of Hindostan had to go under intense training.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is portraying the role of an 18th-century warrior had to go under hard training session to fit into the skin of her character.

Fatima has been undergoing a completely different training session to what she had opted for Dangal.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actress is leaving no stone unturned to train herself and is adopting 1hr of functional training on a daily basis.

The regime includes Running, jumping, strength training, core training etc all combined.

Besides, the actor is also learning new skills such as sword fighting and archery for the film. As part of the training sessions, the actor also trains in sword fighting for an hour.

It would be a visual delight to witness Fatima Sana Shaikh as a warrior in her next.