A Gentleman: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez In A Bold Avatar Who Loves Thrill!

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sundar, Susheel & Risky Sidharth Malhotra introduces his impulsive Kavya Jacqueline Fernandez with a new look.

After unveiling Sidharth Malhotra’s two looks: Gaurav – the guy who always stays in limits and Rishi – the chiselled guy who looks like won’t mind breaking a rule or two, the makers now unveiled Jacqueline aka Kavya.

Jacqueline aka Kavya’s character in the film is hot, impulsive, loves thrill but is all-heart and emotional.

Sidharth took to Twitter sharing, “And guys meet the impulsive Kavya – liked by Sundar, Susheel & Risky guys… Get ready for #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @Asli_Jacqueline

Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya’s bold and beautiful new look is surely gonna grab eyeballs of the masses.

A quirky, action comedy, A Gentleman sees Sidharth Malhotra play the role of Gaurav, who lives in Miami. He is a good-looking, good-natured man and in the words of Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez), a damn boring boy.

The film will feature Sidharth and Jacqueline together in an action packed avatar”.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.

