A Gentleman: Meet Jacqueline Fernandez In A Bold Avatar Who Loves Thrill!

The Sundar, Susheel & Risky Sidharth Malhotra introduces his impulsive Kavya Jacqueline Fernandez with a new look.
After unveiling Sidharth Malhotra’s two looks: Gaurav – the guy who always stays in limits and Rishi – the chiselled guy who looks like won’t mind breaking a rule or two, the makers now unveiled Jacqueline aka Kavya.
Jacqueline aka Kavya’s character in the film is hot, impulsive, loves thrill but is all-heart and emotional.
Sidharth took to Twitter sharing, “And guys meet the impulsive Kavya – liked by Sundar, Susheel & Risky guys… Get ready for #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @Asli_Jacqueline
And guys meet the impulsive Kavya – liked by Sundar, Susheel & Risky guys… Get ready for #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/uC5R9XxWBX
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 7, 2017
Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya’s bold and beautiful new look is surely gonna grab eyeballs of the masses.
.@S1dharthM, now here’s someone who is more my type. Rishi – Sundar, not-so-Susheel and so very Risky!! 😍❤ #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky pic.twitter.com/AmoIz3aI6g
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 7, 2017
A quirky, action comedy, A Gentleman sees Sidharth Malhotra play the role of Gaurav, who lives in Miami. He is a good-looking, good-natured man and in the words of Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez), a damn boring boy.
I know a sundar, susheel man is totally your type! @Asli_Jacqueline, just like me-Gaurav ! #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisk pic.twitter.com/qQ4fuUir6Q
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 6, 2017
The film will feature Sidharth and Jacqueline together in an action packed avatar”.
Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017.
