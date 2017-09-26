Gorgeous Kriti Sanon Walks The Ramp For Archana Kochhar At IIJW 2017

Kriti Sanon is recently announced as the new brand ambassador for a jewellery brand.

Kriti Sanon attended an event looking like a fairytale with a beautiful white lehenga by Archana Kochar. The stunning white piece looked mesmerizing on her perfect body. She totally looked like a Dream on the ramp.

She left her hair down straight and sleek. With minimal makeup, she added a red-hot lip color which looked flawless.

Kriti wore precious jewellery pieces that looked classy and she absolutely lit the ramp with her pretty gaze.

The actress never fails to leave us wowed. She is an absolute stunner giving us major inspirations.

Kriti Sanon is currently striding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. The slice of life film emerged as a sleeper hit won Kriti Sanon accolades for her power-packed performance.