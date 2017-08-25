Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rape Case Verdict Is Out And It’s SHOCKING!

The self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s claim to fame was his movie ‘ Messenger of God’

Ram Rahim Singh is the leader of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect and appeared in the Panchkula, Haryana court for the rape case trial against him today.

The police and government of both Punjab and Haryana, in which a large number of Dera followers reside, are bracing to tackle large scale violence. Ram Rahim followers who are called ‘Premis’ had already gathered ahead of the event to support their leader.

Although the self-proclaimed godman has been telling his followers that the allegations are false, he is held guilty according to the law. The court of Panchkula have found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty and hence have kept him in custody of the Haryana police.

The court verdict for the rape cases against Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is out. And he has been found guilty of the crimes. Ram Rahim Singh’s sentence is yet to be finalized and will be done on Monday.

The court verdict was a tough choice as lakhs of his sect of ‘Dera Sacha Sauda’ have gathered to revolt and protest against the allegations made on their leader.

A journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati had exposed the rapes of two women at Dera headquarters in Sirsa 15 years ago. Ram Chander had shared an anonymous letter giving details about how women were sexually harassed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim at his ashram in Sirsa. The journalist was later shot from point-blank range right outside his house on October 24, 2002.

The anonymous letter was addressed to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and heads of several other institutions including the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a probe into the matter after reading the letter. The judge then asked CBI to join the case and an investigation was launched on December 12, 2002, under Section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ram Rahim Singh became popular with two movies he scripted and starred in ‘Messenger of God’ and its sequel some years ago.

