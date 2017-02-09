Here’s Why Madhuri Dixit Wasn’t Invited For The Screening Of Ram Lakhan

Hit film of the 80s, Ram Lakhan, is supposedly undergoing a screening by Subhash Ghai at his 70mm theatre launched. The occasion behind the screening is the mark of it’s 30 years. Also, it is in the news that the guests for this screening would be Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Gulshan Grover.

Now, what’s weird here is that he hasn’t added Madhuri Dixit to his guest list. This is quite strange as Madhuri played one of the leads of the film. Well! Subhash Ghai has a very funny answer to that and you must know what he had to say over not inviting Madhuri Dixit.

This is what he said, “We have not invited Madhuri because with the ladies, the biggest problem is that they come with baggage, their managers, boys — an entourage, where as with heroes, they just pick up their bags and come. The event was planned at a short notice and the invites went out late. I have a great relationship with all my stars from Anil to Sanju and Jackie, ghar mein bhi aate rehte hai and they all agreed to come with just a call.

Well! Now that doesn’t seem to be a fair decision when it comes to Madhuri’s invitation. Afterall, she was one of the best actresses of her time and she still manages to keep her charm alive amongst people.

Anyway! Maybe Subhash Ghai is only in the mood to have a boys party.

