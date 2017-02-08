Here’s How Salman Khan Helped Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Rahul Dev To Bag A Film!

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev was one of the most sorted and kind celebrity contestants on Bigg Boss 10. However, he could not survive much in the game and was evicted at the early stage on the show. Nevertheless, things have turned out to be in his favour after the show. As we all saw, Salman was very much fond of Rahul Dev during the show. In fact, when Rahul got evicted, Salman Khan even promised him that they will work together again.

Well, we don’t know when Salman Khan and Rahul Dev will collaborate, but the Sultan actor has helped Rahul to bag a big film. Salman Khan approached the makers of Anil Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan to sign Rahul for a role in the film. Yes, Rahul Dev has bagged a role in Mubarakan and is all excited to again begin his career in Bollywood.

“God has been kind. I was sceptical about doing Bigg Boss but it was good, the show’s host supported me, he said on national TV that we should work together in the future. I have got Mubarakan, after he put in a word about me to the makers. I will soon be off to London to shoot for the film. It is a beautiful role. Also, I am doing my first fiction show. So, things are looking up for me. I am very excited,” Rahul said in an interview to IndianExpress.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dev will also be seen in a negative role in the TV show, Dil Bole Oberoi. Dil Bole Oberoi is a spinoff to Star Plus’ romantic drama Ishqbaaz.

