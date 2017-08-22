Here’s What Salman Khan Has To Say About Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Trailer!

Salman Khan shares Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 trailer, here’s what he has to say about it.

Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited Judwaa 2 trailer was released yesterday and it took the Internet by storm. Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Salman’s 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 trailer is filled with the double dose of laughter, comedy, action, drama and much more that needs to be a family entertainer.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

After the trailer was unveiled on social media, many Bollywood stars took to twitter to praise Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 trailer. Also, Salman Khan, the original star of Judwaa, took to twitter and wrote, “Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2.”

Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2 . https://t.co/QHYYmFGWOH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 21, 2017

Happiest Varun Dhawan replied to Salman Khan’s tweet saying, “You will always be the original judwaa bhai”

You will always be the original judwaa bhai❤️🚀 https://t.co/L28cIHYVLh — Varun PREM Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 21, 2017

“This film wouldn’t be possible without Salman bhai. 20 years back he made Raja and Prem iconic, he is the original Raja/Prem and will always be the original. I hope he likes the film whenever he watches it,” Varun told the press at the trailer launch.

In case, if you have not watched the trailer, watch it right here:

Judwaa 2 revolves around two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 also features Anupam Kher, Ali Asgar, and Vivan Bhatena. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit screens on September 29.

Watch Video : Varun Dhawan THANKS Salman Khan For Doing Judwaa 2