Here’s What Salman Khan Has To Say About Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 Trailer!

Salman Khan shares Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 trailer, here’s what he has to say about it.

Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited Judwaa 2 trailer was released yesterday and it took the Internet by storm. Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Salman’s 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 trailer is filled with the double dose of laughter, comedy, action, drama and much more that needs to be a family entertainer.

After the trailer was unveiled on social media, many Bollywood stars took to twitter to praise Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 trailer. Also, Salman Khan, the original star of Judwaa, took to twitter and wrote,  “Judwaa 1 tweeting for Judwaa 2.”

Happiest Varun Dhawan replied to Salman Khan’s tweet saying, “You will always be the original judwaa bhai”

“This film wouldn’t be possible without Salman bhai. 20 years back he made Raja and Prem iconic, he is the original Raja/Prem and will always be the original. I hope he likes the film whenever he watches it,” Varun told the press at the trailer launch.

Judwaa 2 revolves around two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 also features Anupam Kher, Ali Asgar, and Vivan Bhatena. Judwaa 2 is scheduled to hit screens on September 29.

