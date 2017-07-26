Here’s Why Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Won’t Be A Part Of Andaz Apna Apna Sequel

The sequel to the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna will happen but it won’t have Salman Khan and Aamir Khan!

The 1994 comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ is today also remembered for its cult comedy. The film stars some of the superstars of the Bollywood industry like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

While many of the fans want a sequel to the film, there are also others who do not want it. The reason being that they do not want to see a probability of a classic getting ruined.

In a conversation with DNA, the director Rajkumar Santoshi talks about the film. On the sequel, he says, “I want to make a worthy successor. What other filmmakers do is en-cash on a successful film’s title, whether there is a story or not. I can’t cheat people with the title. The day I’m satisfied with the subject being the worthy successor, I will get on the floor with the movie.”

Talking about casting Salman and Aamir in the film, he says, “For humour, you need innocence. That time, these actors had the innocence. Now, it will look forced. It looks cute if a 20-year-old is chasing a girl. A 45-50-year-old man chasing young girls looks vulgar.”

“There is Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan… They are all promising actors and they have the knack for comedy. I will pick up good talent for the film”, he says on casting younger actors.

Talking about the professional front of the actors, Salman Khan is currently working on the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release on December 23, this year. He will also be shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film with Jacqueline Fernandez.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan is shooting for ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

