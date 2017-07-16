IIFA 2017: Here’s The List Of Winners

Here is all that happened at IIFA 2017 (International Indian Film Academy Awards)at MetLife Stadium in New York. Bollywood actors, singers and other celebrities looked their best at the green carpet.
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput to name a few will be performing. Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar were superb hosts.
IIFA 2017 list of winners is here:
Award for Best Debutant – Male: Diljit Dosanjh
Award for Best Debutant – Male – @diljitdosanjh for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/rfxB1AkzRl
Women of the Year: Taapsee Pannu for Pink
Award for IIFA Woman of the year – @taapsee #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/wPUVbjZSNJ
Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male – @AnupamPkher for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/bo3ETMn3Ih
Myntra Style Icon Award : Alia Bhatt
Myntra Style Icon Award – @aliaa08 #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/jewfS2VYP9
Best Debutant – Female: Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Award for Best Debutant – Female – @DishPatani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/VjIsT5Jmp9
Best Performance in a negative role: Jim Sarbh for Neerja.
Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role – @jimSarbh for Neerja. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/QdkG0HUPxU
Ace musician @arrahman awarded for his 25 years of musical contribution. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/arWnayUGZ8
Best Actor in a comic role: Varun Dhawan for Dishoom.
Best Performance in a Comic Role – @Varun_dvn for Dishoom. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RnF3rGroC7
Best Music Direction: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Best Playback Singer- Male: Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
Award for Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RjA7AtWmGn
Best Female Playback Singer: Tulsi Kumar for Airlift.
Award for Best Female Playback Singer – @TulsikumarTK for Airlift. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/D1t6xevT81
Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab.
Award for Best Female Playback Singer – @TheKanikakapoor for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/PKwOjRbd68
#Watch: Up, Close and Personal. #SalmanKhan tries to sing Main Hoon Hero Tera at #IIFAAwards2017 but looks like he’s got sore throat! pic.twitter.com/P5tsv7gySG
There he goes again! #SalmanKhan sings Main Hoon Hero Tera at the #IIFAAwards2017 #IIFARocks #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/7KqW0CT6uN
#Watch: #SalmanKhan talks to the waiting media at the #IIFAAwards2017 green carpet!#IIFARocks #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/5VgltOex2p
#Watch: #AliaBhatt pulls in #VarunDhawan on the #BadrinathKiDulhania song at #IIFAAwards2017#IIFARocks#IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/sSrEmVeERc
The pride of Punjab @diljitdosanjh left the audience grooving to his beats! A stellar performance at IIFA ROCKS. #IIFA2017pic.twitter.com/K3g0SsC1Um
One is a stunner the other has the suave. If only looks could kill! The Kapoor’s slay the #IIFA2017 carpet. @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/4DBbhWGQXP
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
The elegant @TheShilpaShetty looks like a masterpiece at the #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/kkv8Buo8vM
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
The actor who redefines grandeur! His aura spells magic on the #IIFA2017 green carpet! @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/VFE0yXbeD4
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
In complete awe of this sizzling and stylish duo! #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/Vt9ZU99ynZ
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
The camera loves her and so do we! @humasqureshi looks scintillating at the #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/VIGKRAsVjU
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
As pretty as a painting! @sonakshisinha draped in a beautiful riot of colors. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RMuQ7RYbS2
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
The king of wit, @ManishPaul03 at the #IIFA2017 carpet! pic.twitter.com/qP8h2qRg0I
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
A million dollar smile! @taapsee bedazzles the #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/L4B0CDVZx6
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
How adorable is this selfie of the powerhouse couple! @shahidkapoor and Mira Kapoor light up the #IIFA2017 green carpet! pic.twitter.com/YRtWTL68X7
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
How does @DishPatani manage to look so flawless all the time? Sparkling in her attire at the #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/iq3tB9Z3t3
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
A smile that can melt hearts! @AbhayDeol looks uber cool in his purple suit! #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/HwrGbjyESh
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Beauty personified! @deespeak looks sparkling in her outfit for #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/H3SHs5LyhP
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
As pretty as the picture she’s taking! @realpreityzinta looks spectacular in his black gown! #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/t33Dh9x3la
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
A ‘Jhakaas’ selfie with the superstar himself @AnilKapoor. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/ZPvgyC2Git
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017
Namaste and welcome to New York! The @airindiain Maharaja feels delighted to be a part of the biggest Bollywood extravaganza. #IIFA2017. pic.twitter.com/4OH2iXBxJa
