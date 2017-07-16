IIFA 2017: Here’s The List Of Winners

Here is all that happened at IIFA 2017 (International Indian Film Academy Awards)at MetLife Stadium in New York. Bollywood actors, singers and other celebrities looked their best at the green carpet.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput to name a few will be performing. Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar were superb hosts.

IIFA 2017 list of winners is here:

Award for Best Debutant – Male: Diljit Dosanjh

Women of the Year: Taapsee Pannu for Pink

Myntra Style Icon Award : Alia Bhatt

Best Debutant – Female: Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Best Performance in a negative role: Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

Best Actor in a comic role: Varun Dhawan for Dishoom.

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Playback Singer- Male: Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Female Playback Singer: Tulsi Kumar for Airlift.

Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab.

