5 Indian Musicians Who Made Their Name Internationally

Be it nationally or internationally, music is soul bound and has no limitations when it comes to music lovers. Going back in time, we have had great musical maestros like Pandit Ravi Shankar, Zakir Hussain, A. Subbulakshmi, A.R Rahman, Zubin Mehta and many others who made an impact globally.

It comes as no surprise that these 5 current generation musicians chose a different path to walk on at a very early stage. They launched themselves internationally keeping the origin of their musical expertise intact, and made a name for themselves at a very fast pace. Let’s read how:

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News