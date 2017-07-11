Inside Edge Receives Rave Reviews!

After immense anticipation Excel Media & Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge has been finally released.

The web series has received an extremely positive response from the audience’s and has received a thumbs up from critics and reviewers too, who have seen the first episode of Inside Edge.

The series has been appreciated as it provides a different view into the world of cricket, where it’s less of a sport and more of a business run with questionable morals and ethical dilemmas as its constant companions.

The compelling performances of Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Suri, Siddhant Chaturvedi has been loved by one and all.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Karan Anshuman, the director, has done a really good job with Inside Edge, with each of the main characters is introduced in a way that feels natural to the course of the narrative, he has been praised a lot for his direction.

Inside Edge is a web series launched by Excel Media & Entertainment in association with Amazon Prime Video.

Inside Edge is helmed by Karan Anshuman and has Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Suri, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Sarah Jane Dias, Sayani Gupta and Amit Sial playing pivotal roles.

Excel Media & Entertainment, a division of Excel Entertainment, one of the leading production houses of Bollywood that is widely known for their much-acclaimed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, will be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to develop original content for the OTT service! This association marks the first of its kind wherein one of India’s leading production houses will join hands with world’s leading OTT content providers.