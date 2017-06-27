Inside Photos: Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan And Others Celebrate Eid With Salman Khan!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosted an Eid dinner party at his house last night, attended by many celebrities.

Eid holds special importance for Salman Khan. Not only does the superstar gift his fans with a film every year on this special day, the actor also indulges in a wide spread of special daawat menu every Eid with his loved ones.

This year too, on Eid, the actor had a cozy lunch with his family members back home at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Later on, Salman had organized a lavish dinner party on the festive occasion of Eid. Who’s who of the B-town was seen arriving at actor’s house in Bandra. Right from Jacqueline Fernandez to Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Paul to many others showed their presence. Salman Khan celebrated Eid with a quiet family lunch followed by a grand party in the evening.

Amrita Arora, who is very much active on social media, also shared some inside photos. She shared a group picture with her besties Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and Iulia Vantur. They all look stunning at their best in traditional outfits.

Eid Mubarak ❤️❤️😘 @malaikaarorakhanofficial @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

Happy girls @Dia mirzaofficial @malaikaarorakhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

❤️❤️✌🏼️✌🏼️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Eid selfie #fun #friends #celebration#party # A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Eid mubarak!!! @beingsalmankhan #mp# bhaijaan #salmankhan #brother #eid #celebration #party #galaxy #mumbai A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT