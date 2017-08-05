Inside Photos: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora And Others At Arbaaz Khan’s 50th Bash

Most of Bollywood stars landed for actor-producer Arbaaz Khan’s 50th birthday bash.

Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 50th birthday with friends and family. Celebrities like Karishma Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Aditi Gowarikar. Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were also present at the event as they are particularly close to the couple. Daisy Shah, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak were also seen at the party.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Khan were married for 18 years and have one son Arhaan. The actors are now divorced but still cordial with each other.

The celebrity couple is known to roam in high society parties with their friends and hence a big birthday bash seems necessary. The couple has a joint production house that released blockbuster films like ‘Dabangg’ and ‘Dabangg 2’.

Most of the Khan family including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan and Helen were present at the party.

Here are some inside photos from the party:

50 tooo good ❤️❤️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Birthday boy and his baby boy ❤️❤️ @arbaazkhanofficial @iamarhaankhan A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

Mad night 💁 #family ❤️❤️ #arbus50th #sucasa #craynight @seemakhan76 @shabanamakani @shanayamakani A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️ @therealkarismakapoor @rozzlinp A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Happy campers ❤️❤️ @surilyg thanx for this amazing capture @shaklad #Arbus50th A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:37pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan may have ended their marriage but it doesn’t look like there is any rivalry between the couple. The actress shared a funny video of her ex-husband with the caption, “A tarbooz for arbooz 😂😂…..happy 50 arbaaz🤗🤗🍉🍾🍾🍾happinesssss always @arbaazkhanofficial”

A tarbooz for arbooz 😂😂…..happy 50 arbaaz🤗🤗🍉🍾🍾🍾happinesssss always @arbaazkhanofficial A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Arbaaz Khan even thanked his fans and followers for all the birthday wishes via Twitter and Instagram.

Thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes 😊😘🤗🙏 still batting 50 not out 😂👍 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) August 4, 2017

Thank you everyone for all the birthday wishes 😊😘🤗🙏 still batting 50 not out 😂👍 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Arbaaz Khan will be seen in his next film with Sunny Leone titled ‘Tera Intezar’.

Sunny Leone revealed that she was excited about the film and Arbaaz Khan is a good friend and that the movie is due to release soon.