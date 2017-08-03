Jab Harry Met Sejal Phurrr Song: Anushka Sharma Trying To Lure Shah Rukh Khan With Her Magic

The much awaited ‘Phurrr’ song from Jab Harry Met Sejal is finally out. The electrifying song is the first ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Grammy award winner Diplo.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter Diplo has composed the song, “Phurrr“ with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack, for Jab Harry Met Sejal. The song sung by Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi was filmed on Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Portugal.

While the opening visuals of the song showcase Shah Rukh Khan and Diplo coming together, the song further progresses into the journey of Harry and Sejal.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The song starts with Sejal aka Anushka Sharma trying to seduce Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan. While Sejal is trying to lure Harry into her magic with her sizzling moves, Harry is seen enjoying the show.

The video showcases the bond between the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as they are seen enjoying their tour. We can also see the duo dancing on the streets as they get into a celebration.

The songs from ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ have made it to the top of all music charts. The peppy and upbeat ‘Radha’, groovy ‘Beech Beech Mein’, power packed ‘Butterfly’, soulful ‘Safar’ and heartwarming ‘Hawayein’ have captivated the hearts and minds of people.

With only one day left for the release of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ the anticipation for the film knows no bounds. One of the most awaited films of the year, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ will see Shah Rukh Khan romancing Anushka Sharma for the third time. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the love story depicts the tale of self-discovery.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the August 04, 2017.

Watch Video Here: