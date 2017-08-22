Jacqueline Fernandez Blessed To Be A Part Of A Gentleman And Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernandez is certainly on a high with much talked about projects, A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, releasing back to back.

With A Gentleman releasing this Friday and simultaneously stepping into the promotions of her movie, Judwaa 2, it’s an eventful period for Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline while talking about her film shares, “I feel very blessed first of all to be here today and working in such an amazing films (A Gentleman and Judwaa 2)”.

The actress had been shooting round the clock for her 3 upcoming projects, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2 and Drive and has now been consumed into the promotions of the two movies and we just can’t get enough of her.

With her sexy pole dance moves in Chandralekha from A Gentleman and setting the hotness meter soaring high in Judwaa 2 trailer, her fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of movies.

The actress who has been paired opposite 3 handsome hunks of B-Town, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sushant Singh Rajput, is looking forward to the release of her movies.

