Watch Video: Jhanvi Kapoor Sizzling And Grooving In This Video

Jhanvi Kapoor has taken after her mother, Sridevi in more than one ways. Surely by now you have noticed the resemblance she bears to the yesteryear actress. If you are a fan or Sridevi’s moves and grooves, you will be impressed by her prodigal daughter’s thumkas too. In the boomerang video that is going viral on social media, Jhanvi is swaying her hips like a pro.

This video is from Anushka Rajan’s wedding functions. Incidentally, Jhanvi has been linked with Anushka’s brother, Akshat Rajan who is also in the video. Dressed in a shimmery silver gown and looking lovely as always, the girl is seen grooving on the dance floor with two of her friends.

The comments on the video are a solid proof of how her fans love her moves and just can’t seem to get enough of it.

Watch the video here.



Jhanvi is one of the extremely popular star kids on social media. Even though she hasn’t debuted in Bollywood yet, her fan base is wide and long. She, in turn, also keeps her fans and followers updated about her life with her gorgeous photos. She is also received the status of a style icon because of her choice in clothes and appearance in general.

It has been reported that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s pretty girl would be making her Bollywood under Dharma Productions banner for the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit ‘Sairat’.