Kajol Talks On Dead Friendship With Karan Johar

The Bollywood actress Kajol believes in open communication in friendships and how things are over with Karan Johar.

The actress Kajol is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘VIP 2’ when she was asked about her friendships in the industry. Karan Johar name popped up and the actress admitted she didn’t want to comment on the issue.

Karan Johar and the actress have worked together for a variety of films such as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and other hits.

The actor and producer were friends from the years. But they had a falling out when Ajay Devgn had trash talk Karan Johar. Apparently ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Muskhil’ clashed at the box office and Karan Johar then refused to acknowledge the actress ever again.

”If you’re not comfortable with the people you’re working with, if you cannot speak up, or speak to the people you’re working with….I think communication is a key element in working with people. You can’t work alongside them if you don’t talk.”

The actress had said that she has no opinion if she will work again with Karan Johar and said that she would love to work for her other friends’ films if she is approached.

Kajol admitted that she was unsure of the film but after Soundarya and Dhanush convinced her, she was okay. The film will be released in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

The movie is a sequel to the first part of the same name ‘VIP’ in 2014 and is said to be a romantic –action comedy.

The 42- year old actress will be seen in her film with the Tamil star Dhanush. She will be seen in the South cinema after 20 years. Soundarya Rajinikanth helms the movie and is set to release next month.

