Has Kamal Haasan’s Daughter Akshara Haasan Changed Her Religion? Here’s The Truth!

It was being reported that Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara has changed from an atheist to a Buddhist!

The actor Kamal Haasan has proven to be the coolest dad ever. The superstar is a father to two young pretty girls – Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Both of them work in the film industry.

There have been many reports doing the rounds of media about the younger of the two sisters, Akshara changing her religion. It was reported that the actor – director was earlier an atheist. But now she has changed her religion to Buddhism.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

And it seems that Kamal Haasan was totally unaware about this. After knowing about the same, he took to Twitter asking her daughter if she has changed her religion. But what he says after this is something that will win your heart. He says that even if she has changed her religion, he loves her same as before.

His tweet reads, “Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religeon? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religion is unconditional. Enjoy life . Love- Your Bapu”

Hi. Akshu. Have you changed your religeon? Love you, even if you have. Love unlike religeon is unconditional. Enjoy life . Love- Your Bapu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 28, 2017



The actor’s tweet was definitely the sweetest a father can make. And equally sweet was her daughter’s reply. It was very soon when Akshara replied to her father saying, “Hi bapuji. No, still an atheist. Although i agree with budhism as it is a way of life and in an individuals way of life. Love from your daughter akshu.”

Hi bapuji. No, still an atheist. Although i agree with budhism as it is a way of life and in an individuals way of life. — Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) July 28, 2017

Love from your daughter akshu. — Kutty Haasan (@aksharahaasan1) July 28, 2017

So, the actress’ tweet makes it clear that she has not changed her religion. She is still an atheist, but agrees with the ideals of Buddhism!

Talking about Akshara’s professional front, she is very soon going to make her Kollywood debut alongside Ajith Kumar with the film ‘Vivegam’. It is a much-awaited film and also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vivek Oberoi.

Watch Video :Arjun Kapoor REVEALS Why He Hasn’t Watched Mubarakan Yet